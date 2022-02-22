Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $5,583.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

