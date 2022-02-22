Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Price Target Cut to 400.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 450.00 to 400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBSNF. Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

