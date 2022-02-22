Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 300 at UBS Group

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 320 to CHF 300 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

SHLAF stock remained flat at $$237.92 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.07. Schindler has a 12-month low of $236.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

