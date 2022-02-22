Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.53% of Scholastic worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholastic by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

