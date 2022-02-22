Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,162. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.