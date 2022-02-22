Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $29.84 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,861 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $107,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 358,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111,850. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

