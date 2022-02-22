Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $41.15 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $41,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $112.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

