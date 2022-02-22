Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $53.59 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,753 shares during the period. Equitable comprises 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Equitable worth $53,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

