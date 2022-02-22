Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 519,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,427.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 30,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

