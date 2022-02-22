ScS Group (LON:SCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $185.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.65), with a volume of 46002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.50 ($2.65).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.88. The firm has a market cap of £74.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75.

In other ScS Group news, insider Steve Carson bought 75,000 shares of ScS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($213,178.29).

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.