SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

