SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 508,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,283,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,954,466,000 after purchasing an additional 507,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

