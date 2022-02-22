SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $995,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

