SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

RSP stock opened at $153.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

