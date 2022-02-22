SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Shares of JNUG opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $117.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.