SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.24 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.86 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

