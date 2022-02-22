SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $417.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

