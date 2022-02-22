SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.
Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $417.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
