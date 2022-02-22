Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,871. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

