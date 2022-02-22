Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:SENX opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £19.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.61.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

