ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 20%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 228,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 126,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.77 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
Further Reading
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.