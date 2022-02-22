Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Sharder has a market cap of $548,132.88 and approximately $93,582.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108469 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

