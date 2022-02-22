Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 59.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.