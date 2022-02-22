Shopping (SPI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $627,354.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Shopping has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $627,354.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00025481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,942 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

