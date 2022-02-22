Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

