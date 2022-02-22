Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
