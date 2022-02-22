SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.
About SIFCO Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.