Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Shares Up 0.6%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

About Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Signature Aviation Plc manufactures aircraft parts and provides flight support services. The company was founded by William Fenton and Walter Wilson Cobbett in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.