Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.84. 218,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,462. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

