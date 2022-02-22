SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $198.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,788. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

