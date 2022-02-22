Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

