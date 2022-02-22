SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report sales of $128.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $712.62 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $877.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

