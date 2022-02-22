SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

