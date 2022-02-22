Southern (NYSE:SO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

