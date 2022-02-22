Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,869,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,921,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 290,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,608,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

