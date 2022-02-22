Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Tops $587,715.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $587,715.00 and $3,314.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $10.00 or 0.00026309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108426 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

