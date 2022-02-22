SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $15,205,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

