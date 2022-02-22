SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 663,271 shares.The stock last traded at $123.86 and had previously closed at $124.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

