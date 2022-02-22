SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 391,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,470,523 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $49.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

