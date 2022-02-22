Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Spectris stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

