Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 321,077 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 137.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

AMCR opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

