Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,683 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 86.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MasTec by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

