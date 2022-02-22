St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,673.89 ($22.76).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,471 ($20.01) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,599.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,587.56.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

