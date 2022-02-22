Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.30) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.75) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.14 ($8.08).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.78) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($8.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 467.74. The company has a market cap of £17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

