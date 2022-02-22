Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

