Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stericycle by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

