Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Stericycle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

