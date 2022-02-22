Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $53.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

