StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

