StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.