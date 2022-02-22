StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94.
Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
