StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of STRT opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

